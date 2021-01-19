The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on XONE. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The ExOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.92.

Get The ExOne alerts:

NASDAQ XONE traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,150. The company has a market capitalization of $362.44 million, a PE ratio of -19.90 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a 52 week low of $3.55 and a 52 week high of $16.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.14.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that The ExOne will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $243,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 835,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in The ExOne in the third quarter valued at $6,046,000. State Street Corp raised its position in The ExOne by 20.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The ExOne by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for The ExOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The ExOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.