The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Now Covered by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Equities researchers at Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of The Clorox from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.53.

Shares of NYSE CLX traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.60. 53,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,038,858. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $239.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $200.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.50.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Laura Stein sold 19,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.46, for a total transaction of $4,186,387.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,874,812.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,319 shares of company stock worth $95,666,491. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 167.1% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 179.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 67,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,981,000 after buying an additional 43,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its stake in shares of The Clorox by 18.1% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

