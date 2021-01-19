The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Addenda Capital Inc.

Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,525,400 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,060 shares during the quarter. The Bank of Nova Scotia makes up about 5.2% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned about 0.13% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $82,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BNS. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 25,293,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,051,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,669 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 16,343,962 shares of the bank’s stock worth $676,884,000 after acquiring an additional 228,204 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,675,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 96,079 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 22.8% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,910,805 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,396,000 after purchasing an additional 724,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 4,537.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,017,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.88% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.50 to $66.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NYSE BNS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.67. 64,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,724. The firm has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.36. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $31.94 and a twelve month high of $56.59.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 70.93%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

