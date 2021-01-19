The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,438,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,583,015,000 after buying an additional 854,644 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in The Allstate by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,814,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $170,776,000 after purchasing an additional 801,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 147.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 616,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,083,000 after acquiring an additional 367,210 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,219,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,454,280 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,325,000 after acquiring an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Shares of ALL traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.94. The company had a trading volume of 31,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,250. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $125.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $106.79 and its 200-day moving average is $96.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.17. The Allstate had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Barclays began coverage on The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.57.

The Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.