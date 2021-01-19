Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

THLLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Thales from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Thales in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

OTCMKTS THLLY traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $18.41. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,530. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60. Thales has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $22.09.

