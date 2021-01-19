Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) Stake Reduced by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Insight Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Texas Pacific Land Trust worth $5,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TPL. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Sprott Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 27.5% in the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

TPL traded up $3.01 on Tuesday, hitting $844.00. The company had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,951. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $714.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $571.82. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 12-month low of $295.05 and a 12-month high of $895.00.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $2.38. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The company had revenue of $74.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

In other news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon acquired 44 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $793.02 per share, with a total value of $34,892.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 1,811 shares of company stock valued at $295,375 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Trust Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. The Land and Resource Management segment manages various land and related resources in West Texas. This segment has oil and gas royalty interests; enter into easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and leases land.

