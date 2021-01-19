Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Tesco in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $9.75.

Shares of Tesco stock traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $10.04. The stock had a trading volume of 115,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,238. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.51 and a 200 day moving average of $8.81. Tesco has a twelve month low of $7.03 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

