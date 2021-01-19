TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) Insider Charles Pellerin Buys 7,100 Shares of Stock

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) insider Charles Pellerin bought 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$109,900.90. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,207,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$18,684,700.90.

TVK stock opened at C$15.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$295.72 million and a P/E ratio of 11.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.10. TerraVest Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of C$9.50 and a 52 week high of C$17.25.

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO) (TSE:TVK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.23 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that TerraVest Industries Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.15%.

About TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK.TO)

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

