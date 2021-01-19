TerraUSD Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges (UST)

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraUSD has a market capitalization of $194.03 million and approximately $14.58 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 1.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00007173 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00007026 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000190 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 68.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000029 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000591 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000392 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 648.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000179 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 194,341,486 coins. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TerraUSD Coin Trading

TerraUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

