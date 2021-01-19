TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Price Target Raised to $17.50

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $11.75 to $17.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on TRSSF. Clarus Securities initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.50 target price on the stock. Beacon Securities raised their target price on shares of TerrAscend to $13.50 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of TerrAscend in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of TRSSF stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $13.55. 764,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,290. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.02. TerrAscend has a 1-year low of $1.19 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

