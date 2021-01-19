Teck Resources (TECK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Teck Resources (NYSE: TECK):

1/15/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $23.50 to $28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/11/2021 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $25.00 to $30.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/8/2021 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

1/7/2021 – Teck Resources was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $21.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teck Resources' 2020 guidance reflects uncertainties related to the extent and impact of the pandemic on demand as well as commodity prices, suppliers and global financial markets. It has reduced the copper production guidance primarily due to lower production at Highland Valley Copper. However, the company is progressing well on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project, Neptune Bulk Terminals facility and expansion of Elkview plant capacity. Teck Resources continues to expect annual steel production capacity of 26-27 million tons. Further, improvement in metal and crude prices will drive growth. The company’s efforts for cost reduction will also stoke growth. The company's earnings estimates for the current year have undergone upward revisions lately. It has positive earnings surprise over the tariling four quarters.”

1/6/2021 – Teck Resources had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial.

1/6/2021 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

12/16/2020 – Teck Resources is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/10/2020 – Teck Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $23.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/7/2020 – Teck Resources was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Teck Resources' current year guidance reflects uncertainties related to the extent and impact of the pandemic on demand as well as commodity prices, suppliers and global financial markets. Teck Resources has reduced the current year copper production guidance from the prior estimate due to lower production at Highland Valley Copper. Thus, the company's earnings estimates for the current quarter and current year have undergone downward revisions lately. However, the company is progressing well on the Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 (QB2) copper project, Neptune Bulk Terminals facility and expansion of Elkview plant capacity. Teck Resources continues to expect annual steel production capacity of 26-27 million tons. Further, improvement in metal and crude prices will drive growth. The company’s efforts for cost reduction will also stoke growth.”

NYSE:TECK traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.63. The stock had a trading volume of 518,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,108,360. The stock has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.02. Teck Resources Limited has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $20.26.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Teck Resources had a positive return on equity of 3.65% and a negative net margin of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teck Resources Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.0382 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This is a boost from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is presently 6.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 4.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 207,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 19.0% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 43.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 45.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

