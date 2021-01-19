TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from C$68.00 to C$65.00. The stock had previously closed at $56.57, but opened at $53.25. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) shares last traded at $54.36, with a volume of 1,059,615 shares.

TRP has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt cut shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$65.00 target price on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$73.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.74.

In related news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total transaction of C$587,712.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Donald R. Marchand bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$56.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,549.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at C$148,498.99. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$55.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$57.85. The company has a market cap of C$50.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. As a group, analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is 67.24%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

