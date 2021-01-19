(TBUFF) (OTCMKTS:TBUFF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

(TBUFF) (OTCMKTS:TBUFF)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.93. 50,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 71,826 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

(TBUFF) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TBUFF)

Tribute Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc, formerly Stellar Pharmaceuticals Inc, is a Canadian pharmaceutical company with a primary focus on the acquisition, licensing, development and promotion of healthcare products in Canada. The Company targets several therapeutic areas in Canada but has a particular interest in products for the treatment of pain, urology, dermatology and endocrinology/cardiology.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for (TBUFF) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for (TBUFF) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.