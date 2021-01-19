Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,000 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 624,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 67.7 days.

TWODF stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.27. 305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600. Taylor Wimpey has a 52 week low of $1.24 and a 52 week high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.76.

TWODF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Friday. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

