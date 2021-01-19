Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Short Interest Up 27.6% in December

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,740,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the December 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,562,672.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 62.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 3,069 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cerebellum GP LLC raised its holdings in Targa Resources by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.11.

Targa Resources stock opened at $30.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Targa Resources has a 1-year low of $3.66 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Targa Resources will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

