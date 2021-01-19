TAP Consulting LLC Sells 414 Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKH) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 234,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,272,000 after acquiring an additional 48,814 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 28.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,713,000 after acquiring an additional 35,625 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 57.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 153,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 55,868 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,111,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $47,111,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $392.75. The stock had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,920. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $183.44 and a 52-week high of $397.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $379.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $337.27.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

