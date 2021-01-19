TAP Consulting LLC Sells 311 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Roper Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Roper Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.9% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research cut Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.90.

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded up $5.51 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $417.13. 8,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $240.00 and a 12-month high of $455.72. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $422.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $413.97.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.5625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

