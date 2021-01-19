TAP Consulting LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKK) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.28% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JKK. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. LifePlan Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

NYSEARCA:JKK traded up $4.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $329.40. The company had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,050. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $133.27 and a 52 week high of $331.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $300.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.47.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Small Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Small Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by small-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar Inc’s index methodology.

