TAP Consulting LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,255 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 2.2% of TAP Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Apollo Global Management worth $6,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,364,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,552,000 after buying an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Apollo Global Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 34.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 228,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after buying an additional 59,146 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 8.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 28,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 27.3% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 7,172 shares during the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

NYSE:APO traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.06. The stock had a trading volume of 10,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,137. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.08, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $501.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

