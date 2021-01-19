Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust which focuses exclusively on developing, acquiring, owning and operating factory outlet centers. Since entering the factory outlet center business, they have become one of the largest owners and operators of factory outlet centers in the United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SKT. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.91.

Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers stock opened at $12.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 193.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the third quarter worth about $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

