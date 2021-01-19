Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Given New C$2.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a research note released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$2.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.75 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.25 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tamarack Valley Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$2.13.

Get Tamarack Valley Energy alerts:

TSE:TVE traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.47. 1,184,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,348,680. The stock has a market capitalization of C$385.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97. Tamarack Valley Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.39 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.02.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$57.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$61.50 million. On average, analysts predict that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamarack Valley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.