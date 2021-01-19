TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) & Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Head-To-Head Review

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR (OTCMKTS:TKTCY) and Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get TALKTALK TELECO/ADR alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Telefónica, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TALKTALK TELECO/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Telefónica 3 13 1 0 1.88

Telefónica has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.65%. Given Telefónica’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Telefónica is more favorable than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR.

Risk & Volatility

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Telefónica has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Telefónica’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TALKTALK TELECO/ADR $1.99 billion 0.78 $194.52 million $0.34 20.00 Telefónica $54.24 billion 0.44 $1.28 billion $0.73 6.25

Telefónica has higher revenue and earnings than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR. Telefónica is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TALKTALK TELECO/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Telefónica pays an annual dividend of $0.34 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.5%. TALKTALK TELECO/ADR pays out 32.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Telefónica pays out 46.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Telefónica has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Telefónica is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and Telefónica’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TALKTALK TELECO/ADR N/A N/A N/A Telefónica 0.39% 12.65% 2.49%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Telefónica shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Telefónica shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telefónica beats TALKTALK TELECO/ADR on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TALKTALK TELECO/ADR

TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC provides fixed line, TV, and mobile telecommunications services. It offers landline, broadband, fiber, TV, and mobile services, including fixed price plans and unlimited broadband usage, as well as HomeSafe, a network-based security and filtering system. The company also provides various business-grade communications products and services, including Internet access, data, voice, and mobile. TalkTalk Telecom Group PLC was founded in 2002 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Telefónica

TelefÃ³nica, S.A. provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data, Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, trunking, and paging services. Its fixed telecommunication services include PSTN lines; ISDN accesses; public telephone services; local, domestic, and international long-distance and fixed-to-mobile communications; corporate communications; supplementary and business oriented value-added; video telephony; intelligent network; and telephony information services. The company also leases and sells handset equipment; and provides Internet and broadband multimedia services comprising Internet service provider, portal and network, retail and wholesale broadband access, narrowband switched access, high-speed Internet through fibre to the home, and voice over Internet protocol services. In addition, it offers leased lines; virtual private network; fibre optics; hosting and application; outsourcing and consultancy; desktop; and system integration and professional services. Further, the company offers wholesale services for telecommunication operators, including domestic interconnection; international wholesale; leased lines for other operators; and local loop leasing under the unbundled local loop regulation framework, as well as bit stream services, wholesale line rental accesses, and leased ducts for other operators' fiber deployment. Additionally, it provides Internet protocol television (TV), over-the-top network TV, cable and satellite TV, and pay TV services; Kite connectivity platform; financial and other payment, security, cloud computing, advertising, big data, and digital telco experience services; and Aura and Movistar Home. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Receive News & Ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TALKTALK TELECO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.