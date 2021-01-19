T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) Short Interest Down 16.0% in December

T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,070,000 shares, a decrease of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 9,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

TTOO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T2 Biosystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of T2 Biosystems from $1.65 to $2.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on T2 Biosystems in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on T2 Biosystems from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. T2 Biosystems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.62.

NASDAQ TTOO traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.88. 188,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,598,423. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. T2 Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 million. On average, research analysts predict that T2 Biosystems will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in T2 Biosystems by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,203,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 566,115 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T2 Biosystems by 161.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 404,700 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. It provides T2 Magnetic Resonance technology that enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

