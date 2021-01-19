Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Raised to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $39.61. The company had a trading volume of 265,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,430. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.78 and a 200 day moving average of $27.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.79. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $12.15 and a one year high of $39.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 41,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 645,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,419,000 after acquiring an additional 203,087 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 28,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,686 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It delivers a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans.

