Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Lowered to “Sell” at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SYIEY. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Symrise in a report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Symrise from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Symrise from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $30.53. 45,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. Symrise has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $35.42.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

