Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SOMMY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sumitomo Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOMMY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.80. 7,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,908. Sumitomo Chemical has a 1-year low of $11.93 and a 1-year high of $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.44.

Sumitomo Chemical Company, Limited engages in petrochemicals and plastics, energy and functional materials, IT-related, chemicals, health and crop sciences, pharmaceuticals, and other businesses worldwide. Its Petrochemicals & Plastics segment offers synthetic resins, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and methyl methacrylate resins; raw materials for synthetic fibers; and various industrial chemicals.

