Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,441 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at $55,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYK traded up $0.89 on Tuesday, reaching $242.88. The company had a trading volume of 23,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,236. The company has a fifty day moving average of $238.18 and a 200-day moving average of $212.70. The company has a market capitalization of $91.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.57, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $247.44.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total value of $478,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

