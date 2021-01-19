Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) Given “Buy” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Strix Group Plc (KETL.L) (LON:KETL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of KETL stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 222 ($2.90). 475,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,493. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 225.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 222.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Strix Group Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 12-month high of GBX 260 ($3.40). The firm has a market capitalization of £457.03 million and a P/E ratio of 21.30.

In related news, insider Mark Victor Edward Bartlett sold 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 236 ($3.08), for a total transaction of £1,652,000 ($2,158,348.58).

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls and other complementary water products for use in temperature control, steam management, and water filtration applications worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices.

