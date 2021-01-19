STPAY (STP) Price Tops $63.93 on Top Exchanges

STPAY (CURRENCY:STP) traded up 19.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One STPAY token can currently be purchased for approximately $63.93 or 0.00174843 BTC on major exchanges. STPAY has a market capitalization of $276.86 million and approximately $1,216.00 worth of STPAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STPAY has traded up 38.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STPAY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.37 or 0.00058456 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.99 or 0.00527790 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00043119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,429.29 or 0.03908840 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016248 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00012602 BTC.

STPAY Profile

STPAY (STP) is a token. Its genesis date was August 24th, 2017. STPAY’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,330,437 tokens. The official website for STPAY is stpay.org . The official message board for STPAY is t.me/stpaychannel . STPAY’s official Twitter account is @stashpay

Buying and Selling STPAY

STPAY can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STPAY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STPAY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase STPAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for STPAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STPAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.