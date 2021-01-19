Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 370.1% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 20,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 301.3% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 10,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 7,770 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 333.1% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,862,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 355.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 4,448 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NEE traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.95. The company had a trading volume of 333,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,881,420. The stock has a market cap of $162.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.38. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 price objective for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $9,077,356.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 336,188 shares of company stock worth $24,990,497. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

