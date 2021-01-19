Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,325 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,788,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 460 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total transaction of $246,771.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Express stock traded up $4.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $126.96. The company had a trading volume of 320,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,956,365. The firm has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. American Express has a one year low of $67.00 and a one year high of $138.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $120.26 and a 200 day moving average of $105.77.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AXP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of American Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.46.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

