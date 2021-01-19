Stokes Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,023 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 1.9% of Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 26,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Capital Management LLC now owns 17,593 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD traded down $1.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $274.13. The company had a trading volume of 168,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,185,510. The stock has a market cap of $295.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $268.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $272.14. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.63 and a 52 week high of $292.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

