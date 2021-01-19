Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded Stifel Financial from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Stifel Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.83.

NYSE SF traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.80. 11,476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,462. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.03 and its 200-day moving average is $40.05. Stifel Financial has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $53.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.59.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 12.26%.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,394,042.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 413,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,592,000 after acquiring an additional 26,514 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 87,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after acquiring an additional 17,425 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 4,718 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. 56.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

