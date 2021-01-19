Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Stewart Information Services Co. (NYSE:STC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 562,500 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the December 15th total of 404,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 231,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:STC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. 201,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Stewart Information Services has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $53.41.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $595.70 million for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.64%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Stewart Information Services during the second quarter worth $38,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 508.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,673 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Stewart Information Services by 361.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

