Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Short Interest Up 22.2% in December

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the December 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 306,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STRL. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Sterling Construction by 6.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 61,631 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 116,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Sterling Construction during the 2nd quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Construction by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Construction stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 18,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,010. Sterling Construction has a 1 year low of $6.72 and a 1 year high of $23.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $676.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $383.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.60 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 18.54%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Construction will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil construction, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads, as well as commercial construction customers.

