Sterling Bancorp (STL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 21.32%. On average, analysts expect Sterling Bancorp to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Shares of STL stock opened at $20.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.68. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

In other news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.