Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (STP) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) (LON:STP) declared a dividend on Friday, December 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.38 ($0.04) per share on Friday, February 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of STP stock opened at GBX 135.20 ($1.77) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £382.61 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. Stenprop Limited has a 52 week low of GBX 89 ($1.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.84 ($1.88). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 135.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 124.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.50, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Stenprop Limited (STP.L) Company Profile

Stenprop is a UK REIT listed on the LSE and the JSE. The objective of the Company is to deliver sustainable growing income to its investors. Stenprop's investment policy is to invest in a diversified portfolio of UK multi-let industrial (MLI) properties with the strategic goal of becoming the leading MLI business in the UK.

