State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stake in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 59,369 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.08% of New York Mortgage Trust worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,353,042 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after purchasing an additional 574,153 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 53.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NYMT shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New York Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America upped their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Maxim Group raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.93.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.94. New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.41. The company has a current ratio of 45.25, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.18. On average, equities analysts forecast that New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.78%. This is a boost from New York Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non-qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, residential bridge loans, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities(RMBS); agency RMBS and CMBS; and other mortgage-related, residential housing-related, and credit-related assets.

