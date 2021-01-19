State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 267 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Watsco by 170.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,532,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Watsco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,171 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $236.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of 0.79.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Vertical Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.57.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

