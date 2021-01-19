State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,013 Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 54,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRI. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 23.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 94.1% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Weingarten Realty Investors by 105.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Weingarten Realty Investors during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Weingarten Realty Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRI opened at $22.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Weingarten Realty Investors has a fifty-two week low of $12.21 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.89.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is currently 34.29%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

