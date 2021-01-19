State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,068 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Robert Half International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in Robert Half International by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RHI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $66.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised Robert Half International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Cfra raised Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Robert Half International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Robert Half International from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

NYSE RHI opened at $63.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.91. Robert Half International Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.38 and a twelve month high of $67.23.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

