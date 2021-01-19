State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.16 Million Stake in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,465 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 12.6% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,818 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in National Instruments by 7.2% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 12,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NATI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.43.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $45.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments Co. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.13). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $308.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Jason Elliot Green sold 1,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $47,256.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,441.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

