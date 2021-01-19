Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (STE.V) (CVE:STE) Shares Up 2.2%

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (STE.V) (CVE:STE) shares shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.82 and last traded at C$1.82. 41,300 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 23,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.81.

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd. (STE.V) Company Profile (CVE:STE)

Starr Peak Exploration Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property comprising 53 mineral claims covering an area of 1,420 hectares located in the northwestern Quebec.

