Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) (LON:SLA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 256.14 ($3.35).

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 273 ($3.57) price objective on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Standard Life Aberdeen plc (SLA.L) to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 255 ($3.33) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

SLA stock traded down GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 298.30 ($3.90). 3,952,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,833,002. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 287.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 258.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 16.36 and a quick ratio of 10.31. The company has a market cap of £6.54 billion and a PE ratio of -7.54. Standard Life Aberdeen plc has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 330.37 ($4.32).

In other news, insider Jonathan Asquith bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 225 ($2.94) per share, with a total value of £56,250 ($73,490.99). Also, insider Stephen Bird bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.85) per share, with a total value of £1,090,000 ($1,424,091.98).

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

