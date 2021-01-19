Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) (LON:STAN) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 509.90 ($6.66).

STAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.53) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Shares of Standard Chartered PLC (STAN.L) stock traded down GBX 13.85 ($0.18) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 477.05 ($6.23). The stock had a trading volume of 7,274,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,744,615. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 478.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 418.20. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01. Standard Chartered PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 334.25 ($4.37) and a 1 year high of GBX 701.50 ($9.17).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

