STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “STAG Industrial, Inc. operates as a real estate company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single-tenant industrial properties throughout the United States. STAG Industrial, Inc. is based in United States. “

STAG has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of STAG Industrial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.78.

Shares of NYSE:STAG remained flat at $$30.60 during trading on Friday. 13,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 867,453. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. STAG Industrial has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $34.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.92.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 26.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 78.26%.

In other news, COO Stephen C. Mecke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $1,495,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 23,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $698,970.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,523.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth about $36,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 88.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the second quarter worth about $337,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in STAG Industrial by 146.5% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

