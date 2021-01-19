Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SQ. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Square from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Square from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Square from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.39.

SQ stock traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $227.03. 327,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,534. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $102.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.28. Square has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total transaction of $1,739,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 423,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.87, for a total transaction of $22,987,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SQ. Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

