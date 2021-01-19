Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Forte Capital LLC ADV

Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Square accounts for 2.8% of Forte Capital LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Forte Capital LLC ADV’s holdings in Square were worth $18,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Square in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Square in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in Square by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.93. 251,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,292,534. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $246.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $222.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on SQ shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Square from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, 140166 raised their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.39.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total value of $278,070.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,661,301.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 4,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.26, for a total transaction of $1,030,250.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,324 shares in the company, valued at $31,244,800.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,163,655 shares of company stock valued at $241,017,093 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

