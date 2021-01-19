SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 762,600 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

SPI stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.44. 3,095,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,350,227. SPI Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SPI Energy stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

