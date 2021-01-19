Spendcoin Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $14.85 million and approximately $6.24 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Spendcoin has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00057447 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.04 or 0.00515897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00042476 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,416.89 or 0.03887335 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002744 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00015958 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012533 BTC.

Spendcoin Profile

SPND is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,275,068,796 coins. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Spendcoin Coin Trading

Spendcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

